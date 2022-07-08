Doja Cat calls out Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp for sharing her private DMs about Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat called out Noah Schnapp for leaking their private DMs on his Instagram where the 26-year-old singer asked the Stranger Things star to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn. The DMs shared by Schnapp went viral in no time as Doja Cat seemed to try to shoot her shot with the show's Eddie Munson aka Quinn who has been the talk of the town since the Season 4 finale premiered.

In the DMs posted by the actor who plays Will Byers in the Netflix series, the singer wrote, "Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu?" She then followed up with another message saying, "Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?" Noah was then seen responding, "LMAOO slide into his DMs." Doja then replied, "I don't know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn't have a DM to slide in." Following this, Schnapp shared the link to Quinn's Instagram profile.

Given how the exchange soon went viral on social media, Doja Cat has now addressed the same and during an Instagram live session, she called out Schnapp for sharing their conversation online without her permission. She said, "I think that, to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he can’t be over – like there’s no way he’s over 21."

She further said, "The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake s**t, that’s like weasel s**t." She further added, " I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing." Schnapp is yet to respond to Doja's recent comments.

