Doja Cat cancels Jingle Ball appearance after members of her team test positive for Covid 19: I'm so sad

Fans who were looking forward to Doja Cat's performances at Jingle Ball events will be disappointed after members of her crew tested positive for Covid-19. The 26-year-old singer and rapper stated on social media on Friday that many individuals close to her received positive test results, causing her to postpone tour dates in New York City and Boston.

Check out her tweet below:

iHeart update…I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon pic.twitter.com/kwcmdGJTe4 — my ass (@DojaCat) December 10, 2021

"We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine," she shared in a statement. She further wrote, "for the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won't be able to perform at iHeartRadio's New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball. I'm extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there [crying emoji]."

Doja did not say if she had come into touch with any of the sick people or whether she was quarantined as well. However, as per Daily Mail, Doja Cat had appeared at multiple Christmas performances in the previous week, including Jingle Ball appearances in Dallas and Los Angeles, as well as Poptopia in the Bay Area. "I love you guys so much and I'm so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon," she wrote, later adding, "I'm f—in pissed."

Interestingly, Doja contracted COVID in July 2020, many weeks after mocking the virus and said she wasn't afraid of it. "I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it but I got it," she said during an interview on Capital XTRA. She shared at the time that she was feeling "OK" after having a "four-day freak out."

