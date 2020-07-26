Doja Cat CONFIRMS testing positive for COVID 19 after joking about it: I don’t know how I got it but I got it

Singer and rapper Doja Cat just confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus after making fun of the virus by saying it's just a flu. Details await below.

Doja Cat has just confirmed that she tested positive for the coronavirus disease, just months after she said the virus was just a “flu” and that she wasn’t afraid of getting it. The 24-year-old Say So rapper went on Instagram Live back in March and said, “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f–k about the corona, bitch. It’s a flu!”

Now, Doja Cat revealed in an interview with Capital XTRA that she had the virus. “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and… I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she said. Doja said that she is thankfully feeling “OK now. It was a four-day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.”

Last month, Doja made headlines after being accused of making some racist comments. The rapper reacted to the claims by releasing a statement via Instagram regarding her alleged participation in racist chat rooms.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” Doja Cat started. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.” “I’m a black woman,” Doja Cat continued. “Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

Doja Cat then went on to address her resurfaced song “Dindu Nuffin,” which is known to be a racial slur for black criminals. “As for the old son that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience,” Doja Cat wrote. “It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.”

“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously,” Doja Cat concluded. “I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character,” and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you.”

