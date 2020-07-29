Doja Cat gives insight into her battle with COVID 19: I couldn’t taste and my legs hurt

Say So singer Doja Cat is getting candid about her battle with Coronavirus. The singer revealed several symptoms to fans on Twitter and also confirmed that she has made a full recovery.

Doja Cat, Say So fame singer, is replying to fans about her experience with Coronavirus. The 24-year-old music icon had previously revealed that she contracted the lethal virus, months after she said the disease was just a “flu” and that she wasn’t afraid of getting it. This morning though, the singer revealed to fans that she has fully recovered from the illness.

When asked if she still had coronavirus by a fan, she said “not anymore” on Twitter. Regarding her symptoms, she stated that: “I couldn’t taste bacon and my legs hurt,” but as far as respiratory issues, she said she did not have any. The singer also confirmed that she had a fever: “For 2 days yea,” she explained. When the singer was asked if she was scared of it, and said: “Never was. That's why I got it in the first place.”

I couldn't taste bacon and my legs hurt. https://t.co/qWZ7FMrhBk — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

Never was. Thats why I got it in the first place. https://t.co/sBLmWeYn6c — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

For 2 days yea https://t.co/VLuudiBfCv — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

Last month, Doja made headlines after being accused of making some racist comments. The rapper reacted to the claims by releasing a statement via Instagram regarding her alleged participation in racist chat rooms.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” Doja Cat started. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.” “I’m a black woman,” Doja Cat continued. “Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

Doja Cat then went on to address her resurfaced song “Dindu Nuffin,” which is known to be a racial slur for black criminals. “As for the old son that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience,” Doja Cat wrote. “It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.”

“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously,” Doja Cat concluded. “I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character,” and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you.”

