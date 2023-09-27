Doja Cat leaps across cliff amid fun vacation with friends; see VIDEO

Doja Cat recently shared some adventurous moments from her vacation on Instagram. She posted glimpses of her trip with friends, and one of the highlights was her daring cliff jump into the water. Read on to know the details.

Doja Cat shares fun moments with friends

In the video, you can see the Scarlet singer and her friend standing on a small cliff in their bikinis. They struck poses before taking the thrilling plunge into the water below. Doja Cat sported a stylish brown crochet two-piece, while her friend opted for a tiny black bikini. She shared a video of her friend's brave leap as she watched from behind. There were more exciting moments in the clips she posted. like in one of them, the Kiss Me More singer's friends counted down to her jump, and Doja playfully mentioned how she kept "stopping" when they counted. However, she did eventually take the leap, and one of her friends commented on how close she came to the rock.

Doja also treated her followers to other snapshots of their vacation fun. Some photos showed them lounging on a couch by the water, offering a better look at their trendy bathing suits. Doja took a bite out of a rib in one photo and posed in front of wine casks at what appeared to be a winery in another. She chatted with a friend through a window, playfully hit a pal with a pool noodle, and even had a group sing-along during a card game. The videos showed a more playful side of Doja as well. And the rest of the pictures and videos captured playful and silly moments from their trip. In the caption, Doja humorously referred to herself by her real first name, Amala, saying, "I'm literally just Amala, and I like to chill."

Doja Cat took a jibe at Kardashians in her new song

According to Page Six, Doja Cat's latest song, W-t Vagina, released on Friday, has stirred up conversation due to a reference she made regarding the Kardashians and their rumored plastic surgeries. The song's lyrics have ignited discussions on social media, with fans both admiring and debating their meaning. In the track, Doja Cat raps, "Tell me why ol' shorty walkin' like she got a stick in her ass, and pretty face, plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian." This line appears to be a clear reference to the Kardashian-Jenner family and their well-known involvement with cosmetic procedures. While some fans have praised the song's subtle jab at the reality TV stars, others have interpreted it differently, leading to various opinions and discussions on the matter.

