Doja Cat lights up Victoria's Secret World Tour: Streaming details, dates and more revealed

Doja Cat has been announced as the headliner for The Victoria's Secret World Tour, the brand's first televised runway show since 2018. The event promises a captivating mix of fashion and documentary, making it a must-watch for fashion enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Doja Cat takes the lead

The Victoria's Secret World Tour is getting a major boost with Doja Cat as the headliner. The Woman singer's magnetic stage presence and chart-topping hits are sure to set the runway on fire. As fans eagerly anticipate her performances, Doja hinted at the possibility of showcasing two of her recently released songs, though she's keeping the exact details under wraps for now.

For Doja Cat, being part of The Victoria's Secret World Tour is a dream come true. She revealed in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar, "Victoria's Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today." The singer's passion for the brand adds an extra layer of excitement to the show.

The journey with The Victoria's Secret World Tour has been transformative for Doja Cat. Reflecting on her concept of beauty, she shared, "My idea of what makes me beautiful, sexy, and confident has evolved so much over the years, but I've always known that what matters most is how I feel about myself." Embracing her own skin and celebrating who she truly is, the tour helped her connect with her true self, reinforcing a powerful message of self-confidence.

Doja Cat's musical magic brings a new version of the fashion show

Victoria's Secret has been making significant strides towards inclusivity and diversity. Following past controversies, this year's special promises to be a "new version" of the iconic fashion show. The brand is actively working on hiring "more models and ambassadors of diverse sizes, ages, abilities, and identities," showcasing a commitment to representing beauty in all its forms.

Apart from the tour, she's also gearing up to release her highly anticipated album, the first since her 2021 hit, Planet Her. Teasing the new music, she revealed, "There's lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I've never explored before." Fans can't wait to immerse themselves in her fresh musical journey.

When and where to watch?

The Victoria's Secret World Tour, featuring Doja Cat's electrifying performances, will air on Prime Video on September 26. With fashion, music, and empowerment at the forefront, this show promises to be a celebration of self-expression and creativity.

