Doja Cat pulls out of Jingle Ball performances after testing positive for Covid 19; Releases statement

Doja Cat turned to social media on Sunday to announce that she tested positive for COVID-19. However, on Friday, members of her production tested positive for COVID-19. For the time, she cancelled her planned performances at the tour's destinations in New York City and Boston.

Check out her full statement here:

She released a statement on Sunday night that read, “As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” she shared in a note posted on social media on Sunday. Doja continued, “While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there.”

Meanwhile, the pop artist, who is nominated for eight Grammy Awards in 2022, including Album of the Year (Planet Her) and song and Record of the Year for the SZA-assisted "Kiss Me More," recently performed at Jingle Ball performances in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

As per Daily Mail, other performers scheduled to play on the tour include Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, the Jonas Brothers, and Saweetie.

