Doja Cat reveals her struggles during Paris Fashion Week: ‘My stomach felt like there was a blade in it’

During her iconic fashion moment, Doja Cat became gravely ill. In an interview with LOfficiel, the 27-year-old rapper confesses to suffering stomach problems while coated in 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals during Paris Fashion Week.

According to Doja, she "wanted to do something really major" for the Schiaparelli presentation and fell "in love" with the designs she was shown in advance. Which didn't go well for her, though the simmering red diamond looks attractive and eye-tation and fell "in love" with the designs she was shown in advance. which didn't go well for her, though the simmering red diamond looks attractive and eye-catching, but it did affect the singer to a certain limit where she felt suffocated and at the edge.

Here is what she said during her interview:

"I arrived in Paris and performed a few gigs before going to Schiaparelli. It was really easy, entertaining, and smooth. On the day of the performance, I didn't realise I had to get up at four in the morning to get there by five or whatever," she explains. "So we got there, and I didn't know I had gastroenteritis until I sat down in the chair. I was thus really unwell.

Doja said she could "feel the twirling of a knife" in her stomach while watching the event from her seat. "Everyone on the team was incredibly nice. The entire glam squad was very considerate, thoughtful, and nice, she adds. It was wonderful and quite professional. I was making light of the situation and cracking jokes, but as time went on, it only became worse.

Doja says, "My gut felt like there was a blade in it, and it was just spinning at 100 mph." On one of the most significant days of my life, I have never experienced agony worse than that! As a result, there were a lot of strong feelings.

Doja 'had my arms out, I was sitting down, and I had knickers and a bandeau on' as her makeup artists worked on her while she was unwell. She explains, "They started with a coating of red paint and basically coated me in that. Then they added a layer of glue, and I guess they sprinkled glitter on top. compared to crystals. As this was occurring, I would have one, two, three, or four people operating on various parts of my body all around me.

"Comfort over passion": Doja Cat quoted

In her own words, "I think in my personal life, I really enjoy finding the line between being comfortable but also doing something that's exciting with whatever I'm wearing." And for me, it's been almost like a game.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Doja Cat lose her blue tick on Twitter and how did she react?