Doja Cat reveals real reason behind constantly changing title of her upcoming album: My ADHD..

Doja Cat has been a rising star in the music industry ever since her music went viral on every social media platform. The 27-year-old has been hinting at her upcoming album for a while and fans have been excited about new music from the popstar. The singer has since changed the name of her album multiple times and here's what she has to say about the same.

Why does Doja Cat keep changing the title of her upcoming album?

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, has teased her upcoming album numerous times including the title of it. In March 2023, she dropped the information that the album is titled Hellmouth by tweeting its hashtag but soon after she changed her mind and wrote, "It's not called hEllMoUth either it's called First of All. And yes I'm announcing the album title right now." She deleted the tweet and six days later, she decided to tweet about it again.

Doja tweeted, "lol my album name isn't first of all I'm changing it" but this tweet was unsurprisingly deleted once again. During a roundtable interview at the Patrón El Cielo launch party in New York City, Doja told Insider that she doesn't know how to choose an album's title. "I put my ADHD kind of on display — by accident, I guess. I thought that 'Hellmouth' was the name of the album, but then it wasn't."

She added, "But I'm good at doing things last minute. So I've been firing off random stuff and reading comments and seeing how people receive it and then, you know, saying 'no' a lot. Just kidding. I do think that I finally have a title. It's not First of All." The musician, who shaved her head recently, previously revealed that she wants to move away from pop music and delve into full rap. Doja's last two albums have been pop music superhits.

She rose to fame in 2020 when her song Say So from her second album went viral on the Internet. Ever since, her music has been a massive success especially both her second and third albums, Hot Pink and Planet Her. Now she wants to enter a darker and edgier phase of her life in terms of fashion and music. "I know that I've done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds, but for this next era, I'm going in a more masculine direction," Doja told Variety. The Kiss Me More hitmaker does not want to do any more pop.

Talking about her next era, she explained, "It's gonna be different. That's a word I would use. Different in the sense of, my last performances were a lot more... feminine energy... and, you know, safe. Not safe. Not safe. I mean, kinda safe. This next move is gonna be very fun and a lot more in-depth on who I am. Less about performing a cute song and wearing a cute outfit."

