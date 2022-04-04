Doja Cat runs back from the bathroom as she almost misses her first Grammy, accepts award with SZA

Grammys 2022 was a bundle of surprises, not only for the fans but also for some winners as well. One such astonished face was of Doja Cat who won her first Grammy at the event. She and SZA earned the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their superhit collab Kiss Me More. The singer was indeed caught off-guard as her win was announced.

While SZA walked up to the stage in crutches, a beautiful gown, and high heels, Lady Gaga helped her with her train. At first, Doja Cat was nowhere to be found though she hurried to the stage from the back as SZA quipped, via ET, "Girl, you went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious?" Doja was shocked while she climbed up the stairs and blurted, "What?", in confusion. Then added jokingly, "Listen, I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," earning a laugh from the audience.

Meanwhile, Doja before giving the speech adjusted her dress and then went on to express her gratitude, "Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans." The singer also thanked her partner on the record as she noted, "And you know what, SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent, you're a lyricist, you are everything."

However, Doja looked quite overwhelmed by the honour and added, "And I need you, I need you to say something, something, please give them something." As SZA took over, she thanked her "mama" as well as god and concluded, "Just thank all of y'all," before she remarked and told Doja, "and I'm glad you made it back in time."

Interestingly, the reality of the moment then hit Doja as she teared up and said, "Damn," as she looked for the right words for the situation and admitted, "I like to downplay s**t, but this is a big deal. Thank you everybody! Be safe."

ALSO READ Grammys 2022: Trevor Noah and Questlove reference Will Smith's Oscars slap during the awards ceremony