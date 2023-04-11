Doja Cat says she's 'done with pop', shifts her direction to rap culture

Doja Cat claims she is prepared to demonstrate her skill as a rapper, and in order to do so, she may put her pop style on hold indefinitely.

The musician, who has many labels but never exactly fits into any one, revealed on Twitter on Saturday that she has heard the criticism loud and clear, specifically that her rap skills have been lacking and that her bars aren't quite up to par.

It's a recurring critique Doja has encountered ever since she burst onto the scene, especially given that the majority of her best successes are unadulterated bubble-gum pop songs in which she sings.

Here is what Doja Cat has to say:

Doja now claims that her upcoming album will demonstrate to everyone what she's made of, saying, "I also agree with everyone who thought the most of my rap lines are mid and corny. I'm certain they are. I wasn't trying to prove anything; I just like to make music. However, I'm sick of hearing people tell me I can't, so I will. In other words, Doja will eventually show off her skills.

The fact that she does, in fact, consider herself a rapper, on par with major femcees like Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Cardi B, and others, was one of the other topics she addressed in her replies to other Twitter users who reacted to this news.

Doja claims that she is no longer excited by pop music and wants to change her direction to one with a different sound and vibe. Finally, she claims that she is giving her new project, "Hellmouth," her all.

