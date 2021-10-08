Doja Cat writes a heartbreaking plea about wanting to be left alone amid chaos from busy schedule

Singer Doja Cat recently opened up about life in the spotlight and made some candid confessions. The 25-year-old Get Into It singer took to social media and wrote: “im just tired and i dont want to do anything. im not happy. :\ I’m done saying yes to motherf–kers cuz I cant even have a week to just chill. im never not working. im f–king tired. Alex is getting old hes 68 years old and i cant even be there for him. i wanna be alone,” she wrote.

“Its not anybody else’s fault but mine anyway i just keep agreeing to s–t i dont wanna do in the future. its my own dumb ass fault. and then im too tired to put any effort into this s–t cuz im so run down from everything else. i like dont care anymore man,” concluded her caption. While fans showed empathy, one suggested that the singer skips on her next concert to get some R&R, to which Doja replied: “i have to.”

Back in July 2020, the singer opened up about testing positive for COVID. Making an appearance on Capital XTRA, the singer revealed that she had the virus. “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and… I don’t know how I got it but I got it. OK now. It was a four-day symptom freak out but I’m fine now,” she added, expressing her thankfulness on feeling better after the turbulent time when she sustained the virus.

