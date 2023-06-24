Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour in Denver: When is it happening and how to get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know

Grammy Award winner Doja Cat is bringing her highly anticipated The Scarlet Tour to Denver, accompanied by special guests Ice Spice and Doechii. Here are the essential things you need to know to ensure an unforgettable concert experience.

Prepare to be blown away as Doja Cat announces The Scarlet Tour stop in Denver. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to her music, this guide will provide you with all the important details to make the most of this exciting concert event.

Doja Cat's Denver tour date and venue

Mark your calendars for Friday, November 10, as Doja Cat takes the stage at Ball Arena. This iconic venue, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, has witnessed countless memorable performances. Get ready to be immersed in the energetic atmosphere and enjoy an electrifying live show.

Ticket information and availability for Doja Cat's tour

To secure your spot at The Scarlet Tour, make sure to register for tickets by Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. PT. Registered fans will have access to exclusive presale tickets starting on Wednesday, June 28. If you miss the presale, a limited number of tickets will be available for general sale on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Act fast to snag your preferred seats and ensure you don't miss out on this highly anticipated event.

Doja Cat's other tour dates

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA

Thu Nov 02    Los Angeles, CA

Fri Nov 03      Las Vegas, NV

Sun Nov 05    San Diego, CA

Mon Nov 06   Anaheim, CA

Wed Nov 08  Phoenix, AZ 

Fri Nov 10      Denver, CO   

Mon Nov 13   Austin, TX  

Wed Nov 15  Houston, TX  

Thu Nov 16    Dallas, TX 

Sun Nov 19    Atlanta, GA 

Tue Nov 21    Miami, FL  

Fri Nov 24      Tampa, FL 

Sun Nov 26    Charlotte, NC 

Mon Nov 27   Washington, DC

Wed Nov 29  Brooklyn, NY 

Thu Nov 30    Newark, NJ

Sat Dec 02     Boston, MA 

Mon Dec 04   Columbus, OH 

Thu Dec 07    Minneapolis, MN 

Fri Dec 08      Omaha, NE

Sun Dec 10    Detroit, MI 

Mon Dec 11   Toronto, ON

Wed Dec 13   Chicago, IL

Prepare to be amazed by Doja Cat's incredible talent and captivating stage presence as she brings The Scarlet Tour to Denver. Joining her on this unforgettable musical journey are special guests Ice Spice and Doechii, who will further enhance the concert experience. Don't miss this opportunity to witness Doja Cat's extraordinary performance and create lasting memories at The Scarlet Tour in Denver. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, excitement, and pure entertainment.

