Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour in Denver: When is it happening and how to get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know

Prepare to be blown away as Doja Cat announces The Scarlet Tour stop in Denver. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to her music, this guide will provide you with all the important details to make the most of this exciting concert event.

Doja Cat's Denver tour date and venue

Mark your calendars for Friday, November 10, as Doja Cat takes the stage at Ball Arena. This iconic venue, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, has witnessed countless memorable performances. Get ready to be immersed in the energetic atmosphere and enjoy an electrifying live show.

Ticket information and availability for Doja Cat's tour

To secure your spot at The Scarlet Tour, make sure to register for tickets by Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. PT. Registered fans will have access to exclusive presale tickets starting on Wednesday, June 28. If you miss the presale, a limited number of tickets will be available for general sale on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Act fast to snag your preferred seats and ensure you don't miss out on this highly anticipated event.

Doja Cat's other tour dates

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA

Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA

Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV

Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA

Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA

Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ

Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO

Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX

Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX

Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX

Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA

Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL

Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL

Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC

Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC

Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY

Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ

Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA

Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH

Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN

Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE

Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI

Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON

Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL

Prepare to be amazed by Doja Cat's incredible talent and captivating stage presence as she brings The Scarlet Tour to Denver. Joining her on this unforgettable musical journey are special guests Ice Spice and Doechii, who will further enhance the concert experience. Don't miss this opportunity to witness Doja Cat's extraordinary performance and create lasting memories at The Scarlet Tour in Denver. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, excitement, and pure entertainment.

