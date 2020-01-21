Dolittle Box Office Collection US: Robert Downey Jr couldn't carry the weight without his Iron Man suit

Dolittle Box Office Collection: Robert Downey Jr starrer fails to leave an impact on the box office. The opening weekend box office collection reveals Dolittle is going to lose millions.

Dolittle has officially bombed at the box office. Hoping to cash in on the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday frame, the Robert Downey Jr starrer movie released last weekend. While it hoped to earn a good start, the movie struggled to draw the audience into the theatres over the course of its long weekend. Dolittle earned an estimate of $29.5 million at the North American box office, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The report adds that Dolittle's box office Eddie Murphy's Dr. Dolittle and Dr. Dolittle 2 opened to in 1998 and 2001, respectively, even without adjusting for inflation.

On the global front, Dolittle bowed down to a $50 million box office collection. While it might not seem all that bad, the box office collection is disappointing considering the budget of the project. As per The Wrap, Dolittle's production budget was $175 million. Given Dolittle's opening weekend box office collection, the RDJ headlined project is set to lose millions, $100 million to be precise.

Dolittle is Downey Jr's first project since Avengers: Endgame. The movie is also the first big-budget release of 2020 which missed to hit the mark. Dolittle has earned on the similar lines of 1917. The Oscar-nominated movie earned an impressive $22.1 million in its second weekend, Variety notes. With another $26.8 million expected to come on MLK Day, the domestic box office collection would stand at $80 million. Meanwhile, Bad Boys for Life is witnessing a brilliant run at the box office. With an earning of $62.1 million over the weekend and $73.4 million through Monday, the Bad Boys threequel is expected to clock in $38 million to $45 million.

