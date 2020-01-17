Dolittle star Robert Downey Jr: Chris Evans is flaky but he's the first guy you would want to have your back

In a recent interview, Robert Downey Jr. got candid about his close-knit friendship with Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans. While RDJ quipped that Chris is flaky, the Dolittle star also felt that the Knives Out star is the first guy he would want to have his back in dire situations.

Robert Downey Jr. has been on a promotional spree for his next project post Avengers: Endgame titled Dolittle. Not only does RDJ star in the adventurous live-action film, but along with Susan Downey, the actor is also producing it. Finally, Dolittle has released worldwide today, i.e. January 17, 2020, including India. However, fans are still very much suffering from the Iron Man syndrome and Robert has been constantly quizzed about the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and whether we will see him make a return ever again as Tony Stark.

In a recent appearance on The Joe Rogen Experience podcast, RDJ was asked about the OG 6 Avengers and the tight-knit bond shared between the cast members. "My M.O. is always let's get together... let's work weekends... let's spend time together because you can't replace that familiarity so you have to try to build it. Sometimes, it happens very naturally like I adore Chris Evans," the 54-year-old actor shared. Furthermore, Downey got candid about why he considers Chris, in particular, to be a close friend.

"I can't even tell you why. He's a Boston guy. He's technically such a brilliant actor but he also doesn't take himself too seriously. He's flaky but he's the first guy you would want to have your back if something went down. Yet, we're different enough where I feel like, by being who we are and then both having those characters, we were able to... I thought Civil War was a special moment in the arc of the Marvel films, about turning one against the other and what it meant. Sometimes, you just get lucky," RDJ gushed.

"As a matter of fact, this whole Marvel Universe, possibly without exception just happens to be a well-curated group of souls," Robert concluded.

We adore this bromance and how!

