Dolittle: From a terrific voice cast to dragons, 5 things to look forward to in Robert Downey Jr's film

Robert Downey Jr. starrer Dolittle has hit the big screens and before you rush to movie theatres, here’s a list of things to look forward to in the film.

Robert Downey Jr. starrer Dolittle has finally hit the theatres. Written and directed by Stephen Gaghan the film was much anticipated by the fans who were eager to see Downey back on big screens after Avengers: Endgame. For the unversed, the film is an adaptation of the 1920s children's book by Hugh Lofting, Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. While the unconventional plot of the film, featuring a doctor who has the gift of communicating with animals, in itself is intriguing, the background of the story and its origin are even more interesting.

Hugh Lofting was born outside of London in 1886. While he was serving in the army during World War I, he did not want to upset or scare his children with the harrowing details of the war, so, instead, he wrote them whimsical letters about out-of-this-world characters. This became the basis for Dolittle’s storyline. The story was penned by a father who was in the middle of a war and wanted to send his kids hope of a better world. The story was an instant hit and ended up earning various awards. The 1998 film adaptation of the children's book, which featured legendary comedian Eddie Murphy, was also an over-night success. And now, Gaghan has come up with a live action version of the epic tale. And as you book your tickets to experience the magic, here is a list of 5 things to look forward to while watching Dolittle.

Robert Downey Jr. and the animals

Let’s face it, even though we won’t see him saving the universe in his Iron Man suit in the film, we can never get enough of RDJ. Especially when he comes with a British accent. Extra brownie points for that. While Robert has added various quirky roles to his acting credits, doctor Dolittle is right there on the top of that list and it would be definitely interesting to see him interacting with animals. This is the first time his fans will see him on the big screens after the tragic death of his character in Avengers: Endgame.

Star-studded voice cast

This movie’s cast list includes a number of remarkable celebrities including Selena Gomez, who has made a comeback into the spotlight after staying away from the public eyes for a while, Rami Malek, who won an Oscar for his mind-blowing performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Ralph Fiennes, the actor who played the iconic role of Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter movies. And that’s not all. In addition to these A-listers, the film also stars John Cena, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani and Octavia Spencer.

Fire breathing Dragon

For the unversed, the original story did not feature a dragon and neither did the Eddie Murphy adaption. However, the first book did feature a pirate named Barbary Dragon who never really turned into a dragon and the name was just that: a name. So, there is an element of surprise for the people who have already watched the first two films or have read the books. Some fan theories suggest that the makers of the film have played with the pirate’s character and have added a literal meaning to his name. In any case, the audience will have to watch the movie to know for sure.

Live-action

Live-action movies seem to be the new flavour of the town. Filmmakers are eagerly picking up old classics like The Lion King and Maleficent, and revamping them with live-action. While animated movies have their own charm, live-action provided a little more space for the characters to breathe and make them look more relatable and lifelike. For people who have already seen the Eddy Murphy movies, the latest film will come as a fresher and more magical version of the story. And for the people who are going to watch the film for the first time, it will be a refreshing break from the regular cinema.

An escape

It hasn’t even been a month since we celebrated the beginning of a new year and a brand new decade, and it seems like the world is ready to fall apart. Amid the US-Iran crisis, Australian Bushfire, Megxit and political unrest in India, we need a breather. Our brain needs to take some time off the intense news reports and headlines. An unconventional doctor surrounded by talking animals, that’s exactly what we need to refresh our minds and prep ourselves to again dive into the routine.

Check out the trailer here:

