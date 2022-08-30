‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ to feature Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, and more as guest stars

We can anticipate the announcement of Christmas specials to start pouring in now that summer is coming to an end and fall is approaching. The time for us to be inundated with entertainment news pertaining to the most wonderful time of the year is rapidly approaching as audiences get ready to witness the ultimate showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in the third and concluding installment of David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy and Rob Zombie's feature-length adaptation of The Munsters. Additionally, if you enjoy country music or simply admire Dolly Parton as a national treasure, you'll be cheered by this holiday-themed news.

Today, it was revealed that several celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams, would appear in the musical guru's upcoming NBC special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker will also appear. Parton will appear in the special as herself and is on a quest to spread the holiday magic she experiences in Dollywood.

The country music singer will be followed by the audience as she hustles to put the play together, dealing with her principal actors, arranging musical pieces, and revealing personal details. Viewers will get to know her very own Three Wise Mountain Men through her reflections on the past, and they'll help the artist get back on track by pointing out the true spirit of the season. Parton will be prepared to share the holiday enchantment with her fellow cast members once she has finished her trip down memory lane.

Parton has been working with the network since 2015, when she made an appearance alongside Bob Greenblatt, the network's former executive vice president of entertainment, who played the piano as she sang "I Will Always Love You" and "Coat of Many Colors." That same year, realizing they had a winning combination on their hands, NBC signed a contract that would see the network and performer collaborating on a number of made-for-TV films, including Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

The film's author, David Rambo (Empire), was revealed back in May. Along with Hudson Hickman, Sam Haskell, and Parton, the latter two of whom will also serve as writers, he will also executive produce. With Warner Bros. Television producing in collaboration with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions, Billy Levin will join as the project's producer. No release date has been determined as of yet.

