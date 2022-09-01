Dolly Parton’s new pet apparel line 'Doggy Parton' is now available on Amazon

Beloved for legendary country music and her generosity, American singer-songwriter, and actress, Dolly Rebecca Parton popularly known as Dolly Parton has recently launched a pet clothing line to support Willa B. Farms Animal Rescue, which is a Tennessee-based non-profit animal rescue organization. Interestingly, this new pet apparel line will be called Doggy Parton features fun pet products like blonde wigs, cowgirl hats, a variety of dresses along with plush toys.

The products will be sold on Amazon

The Doggy Parton collection is now available on Amazon. In addition to that, the products will also be available on DoggyParton.com. Dolly Parton’s partnership with SportPet Designs along with other retailers will soon be announced to boost the availability. The Doggy Parton merch on Amazon includes products like cute tiny pink cowboy hats, glitter-pink leashes, and a number of small pet products ranging around $9 to $30.

Parton shared,

In a recent interview, Parton shared,” ‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” She added, “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel ... and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair. Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

Billy the Kid, Parton’s manager Danny Nozell's pet dog who is Parton’s God dog is the face of the brand. With playful pet products and a distinctively unique name, another remarkable thing about Doggy Paryon is that a portion of its revenue will go towards helping animals. You can actually go and check out the products on Amazon or DoggyParton.com and get playful pet toys while contributing your bit.

