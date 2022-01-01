Dolly Parton advocates for safety precautions, says 'I don't think it'd kill anybody to wear their mask'

Dolly Parton insists that wearing their mask will not 'kill anybody.' During the COVID-19 pandemic, the 75-year-old music legend has been an outspoken supporter for mask-wearing, social distancing, and immunizations, and has previously contributed USD 1 million to assist fund vaccine research.

However, Parton told Mic magazine on Wednesday that she still believes individuals should "do our part in being careful" by adhering to safety precautions. She said as per Daily Mail, "I'm not one to tell people what to do. But I was just happy to be part of the vaccine drive, and I think we all certainly need to do our part in being careful." She further said, "Whether you get the shot or not, you need to be mindful. And I don't think it'd kill anybody to wear their mask and to do their social distancing, especially now that we have new variants of the pandemic going around."

The Jolene hitmaker also stated that she did not intend to "get in the middle of controversy" by assisting in the funding of vaccine research because she was unaware that there were those who did not want a vaccine. In April of last year, the '9 to 5' singer contributed USD 1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to support the Moderna vaccine, saying at the time that she hoped her money would help to 'heal this world.'

She said at the time as per Daily Mail: "I'm sure many millions of dollars from many people went into that. But I just felt so proud to have been part of that little seed money that will hopefully grow into something great and help to heal this world."

