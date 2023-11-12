Dolly Parton comes out in support of the LGBTQ+ community; says she does not 'judge'

With the passing of several anti-transgender bills in Tennessee earlier this year, the whole community has been in uproar. The bills have received their fair share of criticism in the public view as well as strong opposition from several celebrities as well. Dolly Parton is the latest public figure to throw her support being the transgender community in their opposition against the transphobic bills.

Dolly Parton on her love for the LGBTQIA+ community

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the famous singer revealed that she wants everybody to be treated well regardless of their sexual orientation or identity. The Grammy-winning singer revealed that she doesn’t get into the politics of such matters but tries to look at them from a humanist lens. She also mentioned the presence of the members from the LGBTQIA+ community in her immediate circle as well, and how well she regards them in general.

"I’ve got transgender people. I’ve got gays. I’ve got lesbians. I’ve got drunks. I’ve got drug addicts — all within my own family. I know and love them all, and I do not judge." Parton told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Jolene singer said that she leaves all the judgment to God and doesn’t seem to think of herself as worthy enough to be able to judge someone else on their life choices.

Dolly Parton’s continued support for LGBTQIA+ community despite neutrality on politics

Dolly Parton has been known to steer clear of politics and remains neutral in her perspective despite her conservative upbringing. But she has always been a vocal supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights and has never left a chance to voice her appreciation for the community.

Dolly Parton has often cited the LGBTQ+ community as having helped shape her perspective about various things and has often appreciated their sensitivity and sincerity over the years.

