Dolly Parton Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds In Welcome To Wrexham Promo Video; WATCH

Ryan Reynolds may be a renowned actor, producer, and businessman, but he has much more to achieve before he will be a big enough name for Dolly Parton to recognize.

Kidding! Kidding!

The country music icon put on an act for a promotional video for Reynolds' docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, shared on YouTube on Thursday, June 27, where she pretended she did not know who the star was. The docuseries is about the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C., which the Deadpool star co-owns with actor Rob McElhenney.

Watch the video below!

Dolly Parton brutally trolls Ryan Reynolds in new Welcome to Wrexham promo video

"You may have seen my recent announcement about possibly having Welsh ancestry," Parton said in the clip, referencing the news she shared last month on Radio 4's Today Programme. "Well, I was tickled to learn that and I was even more tickled when I received a lovely gift from the Welsh Board of Tourism and Docudramas." The fictional Board sent Parton a gift, she said, unveiling a red scarf with Wrexham A.F.C.'s insignia on it.

As Parton learned in the video that she's been tricked, Reynolds and McElhenney joined her on-screen in the video, trying to explain what the matter actually is. The singer, however, replied with a cold, "Who are you?"

"Well, Rob has been in some very successful TV shows…" Reynolds said, assuming it was McElhenney Parton was not acquainted with. "Well, I know who Mac is," she delivered hilariously, in reference to McElhenney's character on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. As the video neared its end, Reynolds, having accepted that he's the "other guy" among the two owners of the football club and the orchestrators of the video, asked Parton to sing the theme song only to again take a dagger to his heart by the legend's cold shoulder.

Advertisement

About Welcome to Wrexham

As previously mentioned, the docuseries focuses on Wrexham A.F.C. and chronicles their journey to advance from lower-level football leagues to more competitive and prestigious ones.

The season 3 finale, which aired earlier this month, saw the team get promoted to League One, placing them just two promotions short of the English Premier League. The Championship — English football's second tier — is the next target at the hands of the team.

The series, since its debut in 2022, has won five Emmy Awards.

ALSO READ: Rob McElhenney streams football at the Emmy Awards, Wife Kaitlin Olson captures wholesome moment: WATCH