Dolly Parton ‘honoured & flattered’ by Lil Nas X’s rendition of Jolene; Rapper REACTS to praise

Like many other artists, Lil Nas X recently tried his hand at singing Dolly Parton’s smash hit song Jolene. The Old Town Road singer, who recently dropped his debut album Montero, sang his version of Dolly’s 1973 classic while making an appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. In addition to Jolene, the rapper also performed Dead Right Now and That’s What I Want, both from his new LP.

When Parton heard of Lil Nas X’s version of her song, the icon took to Twitter to applaud the star! “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honoured and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX,” she wrote. Lil Nas X, naturally, had a very relatable reaction: HOLY S**T.”

Back in 2019, Parton had spoken to Elle and revealed what a huge fan she is of the young singer. “I had an opportunity to be part of Old Town Road, but it had done so well with so many people. I thought, ‘Well, I’ll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same ‘Old Town Road’. We got other roads to travel.' I was so happy for him,” Parton gushed of the song’s success.

For the unversed, the Lil Nas eventually collaborated with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus on the song. He recently expressed his excitement about the song’s massive success and revealed that he would’ve never come out if the song had not been a success.

