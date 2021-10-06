Dolly Parton, Jimmy Kimmel, Scott Disick, Meek Mill & more poked fun at social media outage

​​Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp went dark on October 4 when the social media and messaging platforms went offline for almost 3 to 4 hours. The official Twitter account of the app cheekily tweeted “Hello literally everyone,” recognizing the social-media starved people who had switched to the app because of the shortage. During this time, like the rest of us commoners, many celebrities took to Twitter to talk about the media outage.

Country singer Dolly Parton noted the sudden increase of tweets right away and wrote: “Everyone showing up to @Twitter today while @Facebook @instagram @WhatsApp are down like…” the 75-year-old posted from her official account alongside a GIF from a vintage video that showed her making a grand entrance.

KUWTK alum Scott Disick also used Twitter to draw attention to his business, he used the trending #IGdown hashtag and advised users to buy clothing from his Talentless brand “since you have nothing else to do.”

TV personality Andy Cohen, like many of us, didn’t mind the outage, he wrote: “The world without Facebook and Instagram seems more fun.”

Jimmy Kimmel said, "Facebook is down so asking this here: Which livestock medication should I take for a sinus infection?"

Rapper Meek Mill called the situation “crazy,” while Kramer, 37, just had a message for her family. “To my Mom and grandparents….you are going to be okay,” the country singer quipped.

If you somehow missed it, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Oculus went down for several hours. Facebook, which owns the latter four brands, stated that they were working on a fix shortly after the outages started.

