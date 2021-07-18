Dolly Parton mimics Kris Jenner’s words as she leaves hilarious comment under Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post

Kim Kardashian recently received a hilarious comment from iconic singer Dolly Parton on her latest Instagram post. Scroll down to see what Dolly wrote.

Dolly Parton recently left a supportive comment on reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s post, where she used a quote by the iconic singer. This weekend, the 40-year-old SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in a bikini while she was sunbathing.

Taking one of Dolly’s quotes as the caption, Kim wrote: “Don’t get too busy making a living that you forget to work on making a life- Dolly Parton. Friendly reminder to always take a little time for yourself.” Shortly after sharing the pic, Dolly took to the comments to respond. “You’re doing great sweetie,” Dolly wrote.

This could be a play on how Kim’s mom Kris Jenner says “You’re doing amazing sweetie.” If you didn’t know, Kris’ words of encouragement, which were originally used in the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kim was posing for a Playboy shoot, have now become iconic and even memeworthy.

In other news, the Kardashians have been in the news for their explosive reunion show after KUWTK ended. If you missed it, ​​the first part of the episode had honest confessions from Kim about her relationships with Kris Humphries and Kanye West, from Kris about her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, from Kylie about how her insecurities with her lips led to her empire and more. The second part of the show featured details about who kept parts of their personal lives off the show, how the family would control leaks of their private info, and details on Kim‘s infamous sex tape.

