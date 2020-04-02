Dolly Parton pledges to donate USD 1 million for Coronavirus vaccine research

Dolly Parton donates 1 million USD for Coronavirus vaccine research and reads bedtime stories to children during the lockdown.

Country music star, Dolly Parton has donated USD 1 million to fund research for a coronavirus vaccine. The 74 years old singer learned that the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology, and Inflammation at Nashville is advancing towards finding out a cure for COVID-19 and she graciously donated a big sum of money for research purposes. The American humanitarian has also begun a new storytelling series for children in lockdown.

"My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards that research of the coronavirus for a cure. I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations," Dolly Parton stated. The singer met Dr. Naji Abumrad back in 2014 after she met with an accident and was treated at Vanderbilt.

As a part of her charity, The Imagination Library, Dolly Parton is to read a children’s book on her YouTube podcast Goodnight With Dolly, every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST for 10 weeks. She hopes the series would be "a welcome distraction during a time of unrest, and inspire a love of reading and books," Dolly stated. The Imagination Library provides children with free books by mail every month and the program is available in 50 states and five countries.

Also Read: Dolly Parton: THESE Facts About The Country Music Sensation And Instagram Trendsetter Will Leave You Surprised

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More