Dolly Parton Praises Beyoncé For Making Her Own Version of Her Hit Jolene; Says 'She Beyoncéd It Up'

Country star Dolly Parton has approved Beyoncé’s rendition of her famed song Jolene! As told to Entertainment Tonight, Parton is “honored” that the Rennaisance fame put her own twist to the song. In Parton’s words, the latter “Beyoncéd it up” and she’s very glad.

Dolly Parton on Beyoncé lyric change

Beyoncé featured her version of Jolene in her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter, which was released in March this year. While the original version which Parton wrote and sang features a narrator anxiously pleading to a woman named Jolene, begging the latter not to steal her husband from her, Beyoncé’s version comes off as a warning instead. Many fans were divided on the changes to the lyrics, but nonetheless, Parton could not help but shower praises for this lyric change.

The country singer revealed that the duo has been exchanging messages back and forth, and even sent flowers to each other. "But she took it and did her own version of it. She wasn't gonna be humble enough to say some woman's gonna be able to take her man," Parton told the outlet, "So, she kinda Beyoncé'd it up, so to speak. But I was so honored that she did the song."

Parton had earlier told E! News that when she was told that megastar Beyoncé would be doing a cover of Jolene, she expected it to be super close to the original. “But it wasn't. But I love what she did to it,” she said at the time. Parton adores this as a songwriter. “You love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them,” she confirmed.

Dolly Parton featured on Cowboy Carter

Parton made an appearance on Cowboy Carter as well. In an interlude track preceding Jolene, titled Dolly P, the titular singer can be heard saying “Hey, miss Honey Bey. It’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sang about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when. Except she has flaming locks of auburn hair. Bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.” Herein, Parton alludes to Beyoncé’s song Sorry from her 2016 album Lemonade, where she talks about “that hussy with the good hair.”

Talking of a collaborated performance, it is not completely off the table. Parton is affirmative that it could happen in the future.

