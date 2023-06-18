Dolly Parton releases new tracks featuring Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx and more; check out the details

Country icon Dolly Parton keeps the rock experiment alive, dropping two more tracks from her upcoming rock debut, "Rockstar." Teaming up with Heart's Ann Wilson , Parton delivers a straightforward cover of the iconic 1975 hit "Magic Man (Carl's Version)." In a statement, Parton expressed her long-standing admiration for the song and her joy at collaborating with Wilson. While acknowledging that no one can out-sing Wilson, Parton gave it her all and even added a personal touch to make the rendition their own. With gratitude to Nancy, Parton hopes she has done both Wilson and her proud, believing their collaboration is truly magical!

What's the story behind Dolly Parton's new rock album?

Within three minutes, Parton and Wilson exchange lines in a captivating new verse that adds to the intrigue. They sing about a mesmerizing man with enchanting eyes who transformed the path of Parton's young life. This magic man captivated her, and she swiftly learned the joys and sorrows of his enchantment. The depth of this experience can only be understood by those who have loved a magic man.

Parton's debut rock collection , set to release on November 17, will comprise 30 songs, including 21 covers and nine original tracks. Among these fresh tunes, "Bygones" was released on Friday. The song features the iconic vocals of Rob Halford from Judas Priest, as well as the bassist Nikki Sixx and touring guitarist John 5 from Mötley Crüe.

Parton expressed her fondness for "Bygones" and considered it one of her favorite tracks on the album. She mentioned that the song resonates with many couples, and collaborating with Rob, whom she admires greatly, made it even more special. Their voices blend in a delightful fusion of sugar and spikes, creating a harmonious blend of growling vocals on this midtempo rocker.

Who is dolly parton?

Dolly Rebecca Parton, born on January 19, 1946, is an iconic American singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman. She has enjoyed a remarkable career in country music spanning several decades. Parton initially gained recognition for her songwriting talents before launching her debut album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," in 1967. Her success continued throughout the 1960s with solo projects and collaborations with Porter Wagoner. The 1970s and 1980s marked the pinnacle of her chart-topping hits and album sales. While her albums in the 1990s didn't fare as well commercially, Parton made a triumphant comeback in the new millennium. Since 2000, she has released albums on various independent labels, including her own imprint, Dolly Records.