Dolly Parton revealed reason behind not having kids all these years; expressed being 'glad' about the decision

Dolly Parton, the iconic country superstar, has made it clear that she has no regrets about prioritizing her career over having children. In a recent interview with Saga magazine, the 77-year-old singer candidly shared that the idea of having kids wasn't a burning desire for her, and she hasn't missed it as she thought she might.

"When you’re a young couple, you think you’re going to have kids, but it just wasn’t one of those burning things for me," Dolly Parton explained. Her extensive career in music, along with constant travel, took precedence over starting a family. Parton, who has been married to her husband Carl Dean since 1966, believes that if she had children, she would have stayed home with them, worrying excessively.

Moreover, Parton expressed concerns about bringing kids into the current state of society, stating, "With everything that’s going on," she isn't sure if it’s a good place to bring children into. In a similar sentiment shared with Mojo magazine in September, she stated, "I’m almost glad I never had children." she further explained, “I worry myself to death about my little nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.”

Parton and her husband view themselves as each other's only child, finding a unique connection in their relationship. She doesn't see societal progress and laments the lack of willingness to listen and learn. Parton believes that individuals tend to teach their children the same things, whether right or wrong.

While Parton may not have children of her own, she feels a strong connection to kids worldwide through her Imagination Library program, which has provided nearly 227 million free books. She proudly noted, “I always say God didn’t let me have children so that all kids could be mine.”

Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, has also echoed a similar sentiment about not feeling compelled to have children. Despite not offering parenting advice, Parton has reflected on the enduring success of her marriage, emphasizing the importance of shared activities and staying engaged in each other's lives.

For Parton, the fulfillment comes not only from her remarkable career but also from the positive impact she has on children globally through her philanthropic endeavors.

