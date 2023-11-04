Dolly Parton reveals why she turned down Super Bowl halftime shows after being 'offered that many times'

Performing at the Super Bowl halftime show is the highlight of many singer’s careers. It’s a dream for many artists, and they don’t let go of the opportunity to perform at such a stage. But Dolly Parton is made differently. The legendary country singer has declined the offer to perform at the Super Bowl halftime multiple times and still doesn’t regret that decision.

The reason Dolly Parton refuses to perform at Super Bowl

Dolly Parton has a habit of saying no a lot of the time. For her, passing up opportunities that other artists may have considered legendary is not a big deal. She did that several times in her long career when she was offered to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Parton recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the halftime show saying, “Oh, sure. I’ve been offered that many times.” “I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it, to do that big of a production. When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have. I think at the time that’s what I was thinking,” she noted.

Though over the years as she has grown in her career and especially now when she is about to release her first Rock n Roll album, the Jolene singer has a very different point of view regarding the Super Bowl halftime show.

“It would make more sense. That might change. I might be able to do a production show.” The Tomorrow Is Forever singer revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dolly Parton’s undeniable influence over the music industry

Dolly Parton has been a singularly influential artist in her long career. She has influenced the music industry in enormous ways and one of the reasons for that has been her clear thinking and straightforwardness.

The legendary singer declined Elvis Presley’s offer to record her hit song I Will Always Love You when a dispute arose regarding the song’s publishing rights.

But these things have not deterred the singer as she has about 10 Grammys out of the 53 nominations she has received over the years, even going on to inspire artists like Taylor Swift .

