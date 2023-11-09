Dolly Parton says Miley Cyrus had to 'kill Hannah Montana in order to live' as herself

The Showbiz industry has some unexpected relationship that just comes with collaboration. The same happened with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus as they bonded when they teamed up for a cover of Wrecking Ball on the country music legend’s first-ever rock album. Talking about Miley’s one of the most famous characters, Hannah Montana, the 77-year-old country music legend, shared how the pop star wanted to kill her Disney character to live as herself.

Dolly Parton shared about Miley Cyrus’s evolvement

Both of them worked on Wrecking Ball and the Hollywood legend once shared what it had been like seeing her evolve from Hannah Montana to where she is now. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter , Dolly Parton shared that she loved to see her as Miley was great and got famous. She was a fan of the work done by Miley Cyrus as all those little kids now have grown up and they’ve followed Aunt Dolly all these years.

The Wrecking Ball singer has been in controversies for a long time and Dolly reacted about that. She understood when Miley was going through all the controversy, trying to overcome it as she said, “She had to kill Hannah Montana in order to live as Miley. I know that’s a drastic way of saying it, but I mean, as far as in the minds of people, she had to go to that extreme.” The Hollywood legend felt Miley had to get rid of that so people could see her. “Now she’s proud of Hannah Montana looking back on it and what she’s done. I will always love her,” she added.

How are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton related?

Both pop stars do not have a blood relationship but Dolly Parton has been a godmother for Miley Cyrus. Ever since Miley’s Disney days, Parton made a few cameo appearances playing her godmother on Hannah Montana, though she was referred to as "Aunt Dolly" then, too. With time, her relationship with Cyrus stems from a long-lasting friendship with the pop star's dad, fellow musician Billy Ray Cyrus, and just as Cyrus always supports the music legend, Parton always has her goddaughter's back in turn.

