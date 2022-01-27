Dolly Parton says ‘Nobody gives Miley Cyrus advice’; Jokes ‘she is as headstrong as I am’

Country singer and music legend Dolly Parton, 76 recently got candid about her goddaughter Miley Cyrus—and how “proud” she is of the pop icon and the next generation of female musicians. While talking to US Weekly about Miley, 29, the singer said: “I don’t give advice, but I got a lot of information. Same with Miley. Everybody says, ‘Do you give Miley advice?’ I said, ‘Nobody gives Miley advice.’ She’s [as] headstrong as I am, but we both respect each other. And we share things.”

The Jolene singer also said that she has very clear intentions when voicing her opinions to Miley. “If I feel like I’ve got something to say to her, like, a mother or an aunt or a godmother, I will say something. Or [I will] ask her a question about this or that or ask her a question even concerning my own career. [Because] I wanna stay involved and important in the business for as long as I live. And I’ve been lucky enough that that’s happened.”

Apart from being close and being her Godmother, Parton also collaborated with the star on several episodes of Hannah Montana in the 2000s. She said: “It makes me feel proud. Makes me feel good to know that I’ve been an inspiration. And when I hear a lot of these young people — that I think are better than I ever thought about being — [and] they say that I’m their hero or that they’ve learned so much from me. Well, it makes me feel good that I can be there to help guide a few young people.”

