Dolly Parton says she ‘gets more credit’ than she deserves for her contribution in funding COVID 19 vaccine

Dolly Parton has recently opened up on her generous contribution to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre for the development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination. During an interview with UK’s Absolute Radio, via The Hollywood Reporter, the singer and songwriter has revealed that it was her long desire to lend her support for a critical issue.

“When the pandemic came out, I just felt kind of led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise and I just wanted to kind of help with that,” Parton shared, adding that she had previously contributed to the hospital for different important causes including cancer research. Reflecting on her contribution she added that hers ‘was a small part’ and she ‘probably gets a lot more credit’ than she feels she should. “I was happy to be a part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that’s really become just such a monster for all of us,” Parton explained, while encouraging others to get vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, via The Hollywood Reporter, Parton has been credited as one of the sponsors for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Her donation of $1 million was used to develop the vaccine to stop the further spread of the virus. Last year, the Jolene singer took to her Instagram to announce her donation and also urged her fans and social media followers to do so. She had also shared a picture of herself receiving a vaccine jab against COVID-19 in March this year.

