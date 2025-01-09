Dolly Parton Says She’s A Star To 'Everybody' But Herself; Reveals What Aspect Of Fame Blew Her Mind
In a recent interview, Dolly Parton reflected on her stardom and admitted that she never imagined the extent of her fame. The country music star spoke about her love for songwriting and more!
She might be the country music legend Dolly Parton, but she never saw herself as a star. In her interview with Southern Living, published on Wednesday, January 8, the Jolene singer reflected on the fame that she earned over the years and admitted that at times it felt surreal in the best possible way.
"I think I’m a star to everybody but me," she told the outlet. The country singer revealed that although she always wanted to be famous she never imagined the extent of the fame. “I’ll see a whole wall of my pictures somewhere, and I’ll wonder ‘How did that happen?’ It’s more a joy than a surprise," she added.
The 9 to 5 singer’s career took off when she starred in the musical variety show The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967. She immediately won over people’s hearts and became more popular than the variety show’s host.
In her long-standing career, Parton has won 10 Grammy Awards out of 55 total nominations and also earned two Academy Award nominations. She later curated her own theme park aptly called Dollywood.
Speaking of her love for songwriting, Parton revealed that she would walk around with a song in her head and heart and often lose her chain of thoughts in the song-making process. "There’s nothing that makes me happier than writing a song," she added.