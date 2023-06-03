Dolly Parton sets records with unmatched no.1 hits spanning decades

Renowned international superstar Dolly Parton has been recognized by Guinness World Records with three new titles, commemorating her remarkable achievements. The presentation took place in Nashville, Tennessee, celebrating Parton's incredible contributions to the music industry. The records acknowledge her longest span of No.1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart, the most studio albums released by a female country singer, and the most Top 10 entries on the US Top Country Albums chart.

Longest span of No.1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart

Dolly Parton's illustrious career has resulted in a remarkable record for the longest span of No.1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart. Her journey began on May 14, 1977, with the release of "New Harvest...First Gathering," which marked the first of her eight No.1 albums on the chart. Parton's most recent chart-topper, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," on October 17, 2020, solidified her No.1 duration of 43 years and 156 days. She ranks third overall, surpassing other legendary artists such as Reba McEntire and Shania Twain.

Most studio albums released by a female country singer

Dolly Parton's extensive discography showcases her unparalleled dedication to music. She has released a staggering total of 65 studio albums between 1967 and 2022, including collaborations with Porter Wagoner. All of her studio albums have achieved recognition, with 13 of them reaching the Top 20 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Among her notable achievements are eight No.1 albums, including classics like "Here You Come Again" and "9 to 5 and Odd Jobs."

Dolly Parton's latest Guinness World Records titles add to her already impressive collection. With her powerful songwriting skills and distinctive voice, she has left an indelible mark on both the country and pop music scenes. In addition to her musical accomplishments, Parton's larger-than-life personality and philanthropic endeavors have made her a beloved figure worldwide. From her early successes with Porter Wagoner to her solo career filled with iconic hits, Dolly Parton's influence and legacy continue to shine.

