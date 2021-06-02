Dolly Parton shares hilarious reason why she sleeps with makeup on; Jokes ‘my poor husband has to look at me’

Dolly Parton recently spoke to WSJ and revealed that she sleeps in makeup even though it’s a skincare no no. Scroll down to see her hilarious reason why.

Singer and icon Dolly Parton recently revealed that she sleeps in her makeup! In a new chat with Wall Street Journal, Parton, 75, got candid about her skincare and said that while she does know that sleeping with makeup on is not a good idea, she has a good reason behind it! In the chat, she said: “I do all my beauty work and cleaning my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night,” Dolly shared. “Because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!”

“I don’t like to go home and just tear down completely, because my poor husband has to look at me, she added. “And in the morning when I get up I start all over again, put on my makeup and then touch it up through the day.”

Back in March, the singer was asked about her plans to retire and she made it clear that she’s not leaving the entertainment industry anytime soon! On the show 60 Minutes Australia, Dolly Parton stated that she doesn't plan to retire anytime soon and thinks it's a great idea to have her on the cover of the Playboy magazine at the age of 75. American singer Dolly Parton graced the cover of Playboy magazine for the first time when she was 32 years old. Wearing bunny ears and a strapless black top, the edition featuring her on the cover became a rage! She was the first country star to have been on the cover page. When asked if she would wear the same outfit once again at the age of 75, Dolly Parton said, "Maybe! I could probably use it. B**b* are still the same.”

