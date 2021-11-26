Dolly Parton SHARES rare snap with husband Carl Thomas Dean as she celebrates Thanksgiving; See pic

Dolly Parton is wishing her family, friends, and fans a happy Thanksgiving! To commemorate Thanksgiving, the 75-year-old country singer posted a rare throwback picture of herself and her husband Carl Thomas Dean on Instagram on Thursday morning.

Parton donned a black dress with white ruffled lining in the photo, while Dean, now 79, grinned in a black suit with a pink shirt beneath, which he complemented with a striped, multicolor tie. "Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours," the "9 to 5" singer captioned the sweet shot beside a red heart emoji. However, Since they married in 1966 after meeting in a Nashville laundry, Parton and Dean, who has long avoided the limelight and seldom attends public events with his wife, have been one of showbiz's most lasting love stories.

"When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald's," she told PEOPLE in 2018. "We know a few little places we can go without being bothered. He only likes to go places where he can be comfortable!" Parton and Dean met when she was 18 years old, and she previously told PEOPLE that they are "completely opposite, but that's what makes it fun."

Parton provided another look inside her marriage with Dean earlier this month when she posted a different throwback picture of herself and her hubby. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" the "Jolene" singer captioned the image at the time.

