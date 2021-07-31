Dolly Parton voices support for Britney Spears amid conservatorship; Says ‘I understand those crazy things’

Country singer and icon Dolly Parton recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live and was asked about the Free Britney movement. While she insisted that she likes to stay out of other people’s personal lives, the singer did say: “I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she is a wonderful girl and I only wish her the best.”

“I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own. So I understand where she’s coming from and how she feels,” Parton continued. “So I hope that all turns out the way that it should,” she added.

If you didn’t know, Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship of her dad, Jamie Spears, since 2008. She spoke in her court hearing for the first time on June 23 and shared a heartbreaking statement. On Wednesday, Britney was granted the right to choose her own lawyer for the first time ever in her conservatorship.

During her appearance, the singer also spoke about making a cameo in Jane Fonda’s hit show “Grace and Frankie” for their 7th and final season. Parton said, “This is their last season, so we’re figuring out how they want to use me. But I am absolutely going to be on it this year.”

Parton’s appearance also saw her reveal whether she’d be up for doing a Las Vegas residency at some point if she was ever asked to perform “I Will Always Love You” with Whitney Houston, how a Reba McEntire collaboration is finally on its way and more.

