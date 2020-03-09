Dolly Parton wishes to feature on the cover of Playboy magazine again for her 75th birthday

Dolly Parton has no plans of retiring and she thinks it's a great idea to have her on the cover of Playboy magazine on her 75th birthday.

Dolly Parton celebrated her 74th birthday in January and she already has plans for her big 75th. Aging fine like wine, the icon has no intention of slowing down as she wishes to feature on the cover of Playboy magazine once again for her 75th birthday. On the show 60 Minutes Australia, Dolly Parton stated that she doesn't plan to retire anytime soon and thinks it's a great idea to have her on the cover of the Playboy magazine at the age of 75.

American singer Dolly Parton graced the cover of the Playboy magazine for the first time when she was 32 years old. Wearing bunny ears and strapless black top, the edition featuring her on the cover became a rage! She was the first country star to have been on the cover page. When asked if she would wear the same outfit once again at the age of 75, Dolly Parton said, "Maybe! I could probably use it. B**b* are still the same.”

Dolly certainly is a contrast to her husband. She’s never shied away from being the centre of attention and is more than happy to own the fact she’s somewhat obsessed with keeping up appearances. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/YhBWQSvxkK — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 8, 2020

Dolly Parton is certainly one of the most confident celebs. She has always been candid about her looks and surgeries that go into making her look how she is. She says she looks cartoonish and that cartoons never age. She has also been quoted saying, "It costs a lot to look this cheap." Talking about her beauty secrets, she reveals it is all good lighting, good makeup, and good doctors. She also added a good attitude to her list.

Interestingly, the Facebook, Instagram, Tinder, LinkedIn meme fest that took over the social media a couple of weeks ago was Dolly Parton's creation. It was she who initiated the same after which it became a rage.

