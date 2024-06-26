It's a reunion for Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller! A new hostage drama series, Snatchback, will have Dominic Purcell, 54, and Wentworth Miller, 52, reunited 19 years after the premiere of Prison Break, Variety claims. The new show presently being developed at Universal will feature the two as the main leads.

Wentworth Miller And Dominic Purcell team up for Hostage Drama

The hostage drama series logline says: "Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet."

Writer and executive producer Scott Rosenbaum is joined in executive producing by Purcell, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and Dannah Axelrod Summers of HopeTown Entertainment. Rosenbaum is most recognized for his work as an executive producer and writer on The Shield, which aired on FX for seven seasons between 2002 and 2008.

Purcell-Miller reunuion

Previously, Purcell and Miller played brothers Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield, respectively, in four Prison Break seasons from 2006 to 2009; they later appeared in the TV film The Final Break; and in a fifth season that was revived in 2017.

The sixth season's plans were never fully executed. Purcell's character on the show is a man who was wrongfully convicted of a crime and was given the death penalty; Miller's character is the one who came up with the idea to get him out of jail and establish his innocence.

Furthermore, Miller (as Leonard Snart, nicknamed Captain Cold) and Purcell (as Mick Rory, aka Heat Wave) had appearances in the CW Arrowverse shows The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

