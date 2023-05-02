Dominic Purcell: From Tish Cyrus to AnnaLyne McCord; Here's all about actor's dating history

Dominic Purcell is a British-Australian actor best known for his role in the series Prison Break. He also worked in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Dominic has recently been engaged to Miley Cyrus’s mother, Tish Cyrus. Here’s a look at Dominic Purcell’s dating history.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell were first linked in August 2022. Dominic posted a picture of himself surfing on Instagram, where Tish dropped a comment that read, “Hi babe.” Fans were quick to spot the comment and started speculating if there was a romance brewing; Purcell replied to the comment with, “Hi love.” Earlier in the same month E! News reported that Dominic’s daughter Lily posted a selfie with Tish on Instagram.

On 27 November 2022, Tish posted a picture of her and the Prison Break actor snuggling by the ocean while tagging photographer Vijat M; the caption read, “Thanks for the cute photo.” Tish and Dominic started dating months after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. The pair have kept their relationship lowkey but were spotted in Miami celebrating New Year's Eve together. In April 2023, Tish took to Instagram to announce that she was engaged to Dominic Purcell as she posted a photo with the caption, “A thousand times…. YES.”

AnnaLyne McCord and Dominic Purcell

Dominic was linked to AnnaLyne McCord in the past; the two dated on and off for 10 years. The Daily Mail reported that they got together first in 2011. When they started dating AnnaLyne was 23 years old, and Dominic was 41. They first broke up after three years in 2014 and got back together in 2016. In an interview with Giddy, she praised Dominic while she admitted that he helped her with her childhood trauma, “He changed everything. Dom created space for me, but he called me the f**k out. He did not take bull***t. And that’s why I trusted him.”

She continued while adding that even though the couple had broken up they would always be close to each other. She said, “There are many reasons why that man will be my forever person. He is staying in my house right now. We’re not together, but we’re family.”

Rebecca Williamson and Dominic Purcell

Dominic has been married before; the star was married to Rebecca Williamson for 10 years. They were married from 1998 to 2008 and share 4 kids together: Lily-Rose, Augustus, 20, Joseph, 24, and Audrey, 22. The couple’s split was described as “amicable.”

On 8 May 2022, he took to Instagram to wish her a Happy Mothers' Day, he posted a picture captioning it, “Happy Mother’s Day to my x @will.o.am for giving me my two beautiful daughters lily and audrey and my two beautiful boys who on this day ( I’m guessing) were slapping each other around in the backyard with a footy.”

