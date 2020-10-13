Dominic West, wife Catherine FitzGerald smooch for cameras after Lily James scandal: Our marriage is strong

Dominic West and Lily James came under the spotlight after the duo was captured getting comfortable in Rome. The actor returned home after the scandal broke out and today, he and his wife Catherine FitzGerald posed for the cameras and assured they are together.

A new scandal broke out in Hollywood after photos of Dominic West and Lily James getting cosy surfaced online. The duo is starring in an adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel The Pursuit Of Love. Photos revealed that actor kissing the actress. Another photo also revealed that the actor had his hand on Lily's butt when they were visiting a church. A day since the controversy, West made an appearance with his wife Catherine FitzGerald in front of the press to assure that they were still together.

The Sun shared photos of their photo-op where the couple was seen kissing but their hands were in their pockets. While Catherine placed her hand in her jeans pocket, West tucked his into his coat pockets. The duo also presented a handwritten note for the media to announce that they were strong. "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together," the actor said, and so did the handwritten note.

A friend of Catherine informed MailOnline on Monday that the latter was "devastated" when the photos emerged. She thought that her marriage with husband Dominic was "good." The informant said, "Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he's not answering his phone. She's totally shocked because she didn't know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue."

As for the Mamma Mia! star, she was recently linked with Chris Evans. When asked about her rumoured love affair with Captain America, this is how she replied: Lily James REFUSES to address her alleged romance with Chris Evans; Shares dating advice instead

