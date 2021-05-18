Dominic West's wife Catherine FitzGerald reminisces their Dublin 'love affair' days after Lily James scandal

Revealing that she had "instant attraction" to Dominic West when they first met as college kids, Catherine revealed it all happened in Dublin. Read on to know more.

Dominic West sent the paparazzi and fans into a frenzy last October when he was snapped getting cosy with actress Lily James. While he and wife Catherine FitzGerald have now reconciled and put the episode in the past, the actor's wife recently reminisced their love affair in an interview with the Irish Independent

Revealing that she had "instant attraction" to West when they first met as college kids, Catherine revealed it all happened in Dublin. "We had a wonderful love affair. We would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance. We had all the time in the world to explore the pubs and back streets and walk the canal. But at the end of the summer, I left him, and he has not let me forget it! But I couldn't have settled down with him right then forever. That would not have been a good idea for either of us."

Catherine, who is a landscape designer, further revealed that they reconnected only much later when The Wire actor was visiting London to meet his daughter in the late 90s. "He was having a year out and came back to London to be with his daughter, and a mutual friend brought him to meet me. We were both, then, at the right time in our lives. And it was lovely to have that shared history, from earlier days."

The lovers then rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2010. "There's something about having lived a full life before settling down – I felt I could throw myself into family life and having babies with gusto. And I really went for it, having four in seven years!" she said. Dominic and Catherine are now children to Dora, 15, Senan, 13, Francis, 12, and Christabel, 7.

The couple managed to put last year's photo scandal in the past as they announced, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."

