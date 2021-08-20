Dominique Thorne to make debut in THIS upcoming Marvel movie; Find out

Marvel fans will be getting a look at one of the up-and-coming heroes of the MCU earlier than expected. Dominique Thorne, who will play the superhero Ironheart in her own Disney Plus series, will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut next year in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” as per Variety.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige initially disclosed the news to Comicbook.com when discussing the forthcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” “We’re shooting ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in ‘Black Panther 2’ first,” he told Comicbook.com. “She started shooting, I think, this week before her ‘Ironheart’ series.”

According to ComicBook, Riri Williams is a teen-aged mechanical prodigy who creates her own Iron Man suit in the Marvel Comics world. Following her father's death, she now lives in Chicago with her mother and aunt. She was admitted to MIT when she was 15 years old. It is there that she constructs her own version of Iron Man armor. Tony Stark reaches out to her after she uses the armor to stop two escaped jail prisoners and offers her his permission to become a new, armored hero, but there is no indication that Robert Downey Jr. or Tony Stark will be a part of the character's narrative in the MCU right now.

Meanwhile, the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released in cinemas on July 8, 2022, with shooting in process since June 2021. The film's plot is unknown, although cast members Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles from the previous film.

