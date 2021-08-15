Don Cheadle and Kevin Hart REACT to their viral interview moment about former's age reveal

Kevin Hart recently hosted Don Cheadle on his show new Peacock talk show titled Hart to Heart and the interview saw one of the most awkward exchanges going viral on social media between the two actors. After Cheadle during his interaction on the show mentioned his age as 56, it received a rather shocking response from Hart who simply blurted, "Damn!." Their interaction further saw Cheadle going silent while Kevin apologising for his reaction and explaining his tone to the Avengers star.

This exchange between Hart and Cheadle soon went viral leaving netizens confused as to whether it was a joke or it was a genuine awkward moment shared between the two. After several fans claimed that the duo seemed to have had a mild disagreement with each other, it has now been clarified by both the stars that there's absolutely no bad blood and that it was all in good fun.

Reacting to the coverage of their interview moment as an "awkward" exchange, Cheadle wrote on Twitter, "the comments ... i didn't know 2021 would be the year both humor and intellect died !! "

Also, Hart took to Twitter to react to the same after Cheadle began trending on the platform and said, "it was a joke champ….we are both improving with one another and going with the flow….this is what we do!"

Well, netizens surely breathed a sigh of relief following this clarification. As for Hart's new show, the comedian has already hosted some major celebrities before Cheadle including Cameron Diaz, Will Smith, Miley Cyrus among others.

