Did Don Cheadle wrote Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin off's intro? Veteran actor reveals

Don Cheadle revealed that he not only starred in the ill-fated Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off, In the House, but he also lent his musical talents to the project. During a recent Vanity Fair interview, Cheadle shared his unexpected role in crafting the theme song.

Don Cheadle: From actor to musician

Cheadle, known for his versatile acting career, delved into the world of music for the scrapped spin-off. The actor, who had a background in playing jazz music and even contemplated a music career, disclosed that he not only performed the theme song but also penned

A hidden musical endeavor

Reflecting on his involvement, Cheadle reminisced, "It was always in the sidecar. I wanted to take a crack at the theme song. They're like, 'Go ahead.' So I set off, and my producing friend Kenny Finch wrote the theme song. I don't know that ultimately we would've used it, but I'm singing, and you hear it."

A glimpse into the unfulfilled spin-off

The spin-off, "In the House," aimed to explore Cheadle's character further after his notable guest appearance on Fresh Prince as Ice Tray. The pilot episode saw Tray's memorable interaction with Will Smith's character, along with an unexpected romance subplot. Despite shooting a complete pilot, the spin-off didn't make it to series.

Cheadle's revelation adds an intriguing layer to the entertainment world's history. Fans and enthusiasts can now discover a lesser-known musical side of the acclaimed actor while exploring the tale of the scrapped spin-off that could have been. This glimpse behind the scenes brings to light another facet of Cheadle's creativity and talent.

As Hollywood's stories continue to unfold, Cheadle's dual role in the musical and acting realms serves as a testament to the multifaceted nature of those in the entertainment industry.

