Don Jon’s Creator Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says That The Film Has Become ‘A Lot More Relevant’ In Last Decade

Is the 2013 film Don Jon more relevant today? Let’s find out

The film’s actor and director, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, believes that the rom-com’s themes are more relevant today. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and grossed $41 million at the global box office. It also garnered critical praise and considerable ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gordon-Levitt directed and starred in the 2013 rom-com, which explored modern relationships and societal expectations. It was a thought-provoking film despite its weird plotline. The actor-director says that the film would have been better understood by today’s generation.

"A lot of the themes in that movie have only become a lot more relevant in the last decade,” he said in an interview with Inverse. He believes that the film questions the “gender role” in a unique way.

“He [the character] objectifies himself. He objectifies his gender. He objectifies his religion. He objectifies his friends and his family and his car. And he objectifies the women that he has sex with,” Gordon-Levitt added.

The character has a masculine view of society, which was old-fashioned then and even more so now. According to the 500 Days of Summer actor, the film portrays the stereotypical gender norms in a raw and authentic way. “There are still tons and tons of people all over the world who still very much hold this belief and see gender in this way,” he added.

Is Don Jon worth a watch?

Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut explores Don Jon’s (Gordon-Levitt) complicated relationship with Barabra (Scarlet Johansson). The couple has difficulty getting past their unrealistic romantic expectations and truly accepting each other.

“They can’t have a deeply loving and meaningful relationship because they’re so focused on what everything is supposed to be rather than what is,” the Inception actor said. So, the film would be relatable to watch, especially in today’s time when relationships have become more fickle.

The film stars Johansson, Brie Larson, Julianne Moore, and has memorable cameos from Anne Hathaway, Channing Tatum, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinsky. If you are not a rom-com fan, the stellar star cast makes the film worth revisiting!