Don Lee gushes about working with Angelina Jolie in Eternals: It felt like we were old friends

Don Lee aka Eternals' Gilgamesh has opened up on his experience of working with Angelina Jolie with whom he has many scenes in the movie as her protector. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Lee revealed that he was a fan of Jolie before, but after meeting her, it felt like they were old friends working together.

“Throughout the movie, our characters protected and looked out for each other, but we also protected and looked out for each other in real life, too," he said. Gushing over the Mr and Mrs Smith actress, Lee said that the two of them were "very comfortable with each other" and felt like two old friends catching up on a movie set. Speaking of the experience of working on an MCU movie, Lee opened up on having spent "meaningful and memorable" times with the cast. "But the one thing that just leapt into my memory was the action scene that I shot for six weeks by myself," Don Lee said while describing his action sequences.

"The process was very hard and very difficult, but when I finally finished the scene, the whole crew on set gave me a round of applause. That warmth and support and love that I felt from the crew was so memorable that I’ll be telling people about it later on in life," Lee aka Gilgamesh noted, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Eternals has released on November 5 in India. Apart from Jolie and Lee, the movie also stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek, among others.

