Don Lemon CNN firing: What did the former anchor say about his controversial Vivek Ramaswamy interview?

In April, Don Lemon announced that he had been fired from ‘CNN This Morning’ on his official Twitter account. Reportedly, the dismissal of Lemon came after the accusations of misogyny and misbehavior. CNN's move came shortly after it was announced that Fox News and Tucker Carlson have decided to part ways.

Now, during a recent sit-down interview with ABC24, Don Lemon opened up about his controversial Ramaswamy interview along with talking about his responsibility both as an American citizen and journalist. Here is everything to know about the same.

Don Lemon talks about his controversial Vivek Ramaswamy interview

CNN's former host Don Lemon received massive criticism for pushing against Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy in an explosive interview in April. During a sit-down interview with ABC24, he reflected back on his controversial interview while emphasizing his responsibility as a journalist.

While talking about his controversial Vivek Ramaswamy interview, the former CNN host said, “I don't believe in platforming liars and bigots and insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth, people who are fighting for what's right, people who are abiding by the constitution. That would be a dereliction of journalistic duty.”

Don Lemon also said that it's his duty as a journalist and American citizen to tell people the truth. He added, “The constitution says a more perfect union, not a perfect union. I'm not perfect. No one is, but I think in order to fulfill the promise of the constitution, we have to stand up for what is right. We have to stand up for the truth.”

Talking about his future endeavors, Lemon said that at present he is focused on enjoying life with his fiancée and is not forcing anything on the professional front. The former CNN host added that he was in no rush to figure out his future and people often end up making wrong decisions when they are in a rush.

