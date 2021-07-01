Don’t Breathe 2 trailer out: Stephen Lang’s terrifying blind man takes a shot at redemption; WATCH

The sequel of the much-appreciated horror film will release theatrically on August 13, 2021.

Don’t Breathe was released in 2016 and it showcased a terrifying story of a few strangers breaking into a house meeting a blind man played by Stephen Lang and things unravel mysteriously in the night. The film was an instant success with the audience and raked in the moolah at the box office as well. Carrying on with the franchise, Sony Pictures recently debuted the trailer of Don’t Breathe 2 and the footage is every bit as exhilarating as expected from this film. The sequel of the horror-thriller is set several years after the events of the film and is slated to get a theatrical release on August 13.

Don’t Breathe 2 is helmed by debut feature director Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the film with Fede Alvarez, who directed the first part. Both of them serve as a producer on the film along with Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert. The official synopsis of the film reads, “He has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of criminals kidnap the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave the hiding to save her.”

Stephen Lang emerged to be the performance of the film when the first part came out along with other members of the star cast who were able to pull the audience’s mind to the tension experienced by the characters. Don’t Breathe 2 stars Stephen Lang, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Steffan Rhodri, Stephanie Arcila, Adam Young, Diaana Babnicova, and Christian Zagia. The sequel is also produced by Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films, Ghost House Pictures, and Good Universe.

Also Read| Don’t Breathe and The Girl in the Spider’s Web director Fede Alvarez to make White House horror movie

Share your comment ×