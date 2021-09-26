Don’t Look Up: Meryl Streep makes Jennifer Lawrence & Leonardo DiCaprio 'sit tight and assess' a global crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence leave no stone unturned in warning Meryl Streep about a catastrophic comet that might hit Earth in no time, yet no one other than the two astronomers seems to care about the global crisis! Streep asks them to ‘sight tight and assess’ the situation instead of taking any precautionary action.

As Netflix has released an exclusive clip during the TUDUM event starring DiCaprio as Randall Mindy, Lawrence as Dr Kate Dibiasky with Streep as President Janie Orlean, the three characters engage in a verbal argument over a comet that has a ‘99.78%’ chance to destroy Earth.

While President Orlean takes the situation light-heartedly, astronomers Mindy and Dibiasky have a lot of explanations to offer on why the situation is of global importance. “Do you know how many ‘the world is ending’ meetings we’ve had over the last two years?” asks Streep. In the new clip, Jonah Hill’s Jason Orlean goes into a verbal battle with Lawrence's Dibiasky, which adds to the comedy that the movie promises to deliver.

An Adam McKay directorial, previously, the first teaser of the movie had convinced fans that Netflix had no budget limit for this project, as apart from the main cast, the movie also includes Timothée Chalamet as Quentin, Ariana Grande as Riley Bina, Himesh Patel as Phillip, Matthew Perry as Dan Pawketty, Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee, Kid Cudi as DJ Chello, with Gina Gershon, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Tomer Sisley, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, among others. There are rumours of Chris Evans being one of the cast members as well.

ALSO READ: Don’t Look Up Teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence plan to save the world with president Meryl Streep